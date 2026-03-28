CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Trading 28.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 28.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 102,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 123,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

CGX Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18.

About CGX Energy

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CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in a petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements on Corentyne block in the Guyana Basin, offshore Guyana. The company also constructs and develops the Berbice Deep Water Port project in Guyana. CGX Energy Inc was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

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