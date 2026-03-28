Cerence (OTCMKTS:CRNCV) Trading Down 3.9% – What’s Next?

Cerence Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRNCV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.82 and last traded at $6.84. Approximately 1,276,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,579% from the average daily volume of 75,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

Cerence Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29.

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Cerence Inc, headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, is a leading provider of AI-powered voice and mobility solutions for the automotive industry. Established in October 2019 as a spin-off from Nuance Communications, the company leverages advanced speech recognition, natural language understanding, and conversational AI technologies to deliver in-car virtual assistants and connected services.

Cerence’s product suite includes voice assistants, text-to-speech engines, acoustic modeling, and predictive analytics that enable drivers to control navigation, entertainment, climate settings, and other vehicle functions through natural speech.

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