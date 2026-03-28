Centerspace (CSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Centerspace has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Centerspace has a payout ratio of -832.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Centerspace to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.9%.

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Centerspace Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of CSR stock opened at $57.80 on Friday. Centerspace has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $69.15. The company has a market capitalization of $969.31 million, a PE ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

About Centerspace

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($2.31). The firm had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.77 million. Centerspace had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 2.00%. Centerspace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.810-5.050 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

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Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for the fourth consecutive year in 2023 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

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