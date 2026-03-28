Cencora, Inc. $COR Shares Sold by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC lowered its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cencora by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cencora by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cencora by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter worth about $2,351,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cencora by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cencora from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cencora from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cencora from $405.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Cencora from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.73, for a total value of $1,807,704.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 66,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,669,713.98. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $312.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.52. The company has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.40 and a 12-month high of $377.54.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.12 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 176.54% and a net margin of 0.50%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.