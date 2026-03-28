Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Carnival’s conference call:

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Reported a strong Q1 beat with record first-quarter revenues, net yields, operating income, EBITDA and customer deposits ; bookings are ~85% of 2026 on the books and cumulative future-year bookings hit a first-quarter record.

Reported a strong Q1 beat with ; bookings are ~85% of 2026 on the books and cumulative future-year bookings hit a first-quarter record. Launched the long-term “PROPEL” plan targeting ROIC above 16% by 2029, >50% EPS growth vs. 2025, and returning >40% of operating cash flow (~$14B) to shareholders, including an initial $2.5B buyback authorization.

Launched the long-term “PROPEL” plan targeting and returning >40% of operating cash flow (~$14B) to shareholders, including an initial authorization. Fuel-price volatility is a material headwind—2026 guidance includes a $0.38 per-share drag from higher fuel, and a 10% change in fuel costs affects results by ~$160M (~$0.11/sh), with guidance based on a specific Brent curve assumption.

Fuel-price volatility is a material headwind—2026 guidance includes a drag from higher fuel, and a 10% change in fuel costs affects results by ~$160M (~$0.11/sh), with guidance based on a specific Brent curve assumption. Management expects continued margin expansion driven by yield improvement (earlier guest engagement, higher onboard spend, pricing), disciplined capacity (limited new ships) and cost/consumption reductions (noting multi‑year fuel-consumption savings).

Carnival Stock Down 4.5%

Carnival stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.32. Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Key Headlines Impacting Carnival

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 458.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Carnival by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC raised its stake in Carnival by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Carnival this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat on both EPS and revenue; strong demand and record bookings support medium‑term revenue growth. Carnival reported non‑GAAP EPS of ~$0.20 and revenue of ~$6.17B, topping consensus and citing stronger onboard spend and bookings. Read More.

Q1 beat on both EPS and revenue; strong demand and record bookings support medium‑term revenue growth. Carnival reported non‑GAAP EPS of ~$0.20 and revenue of ~$6.17B, topping consensus and citing stronger onboard spend and bookings. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management authorized a $2.5B share buyback and highlighted improving cash flow/return to profitability — actions that are shareholder friendly and underpin upside if fuel pressure eases. Read More.

Management authorized a $2.5B share buyback and highlighted improving cash flow/return to profitability — actions that are shareholder friendly and underpin upside if fuel pressure eases. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Mizuho raised its price target and maintained an outperform stance, and multiple firms continue to issue buy/overweight ratings — providing potential price support. Read More.

Analyst support: Mizuho raised its price target and maintained an outperform stance, and multiple firms continue to issue buy/overweight ratings — providing potential price support. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro market moves are amplifying stock volatility today (broad indices down, oil rally lifting energy). That can exacerbate sector moves even when company fundamentals are mixed. Read More.

Macro market moves are amplifying stock volatility today (broad indices down, oil rally lifting energy). That can exacerbate sector moves even when company fundamentals are mixed. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed financial metrics: top‑line growth and improved cash generation contrast with declines in operating/net income versus year‑ago levels — investors will watch margin trends and guidance cadence. Read More.

Mixed financial metrics: top‑line growth and improved cash generation contrast with declines in operating/net income versus year‑ago levels — investors will watch margin trends and guidance cadence. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Company cut full‑year profit guidance, explicitly citing surging fuel costs driven by Middle East geopolitical tensions (management flagged a sizable fuel bill increase). That guidance reduction is the primary driver of the share decline. Read More.

Company cut full‑year profit guidance, explicitly citing surging fuel costs driven by Middle East geopolitical tensions (management flagged a sizable fuel bill increase). That guidance reduction is the primary driver of the share decline. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Fuel expense hit: coverage cites fuel costs rising to roughly $2.15B and warns higher fuel will weigh on FY26 results — a direct margin headwind for a fuel‑intensive operator. Read More.

Fuel expense hit: coverage cites fuel costs rising to roughly $2.15B and warns higher fuel will weigh on FY26 results — a direct margin headwind for a fuel‑intensive operator. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: shares fell despite the beat because investors focused on the guidance cut and macro‑driven oil spike — illustrating sensitivity to commodity and geopolitical risk. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Carnival from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Carnival from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Carnival from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Carnival from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.41.

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Carnival Company Profile

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Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company’s core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

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