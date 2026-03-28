Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.
Here are the key takeaways from Carnival’s conference call:
- Reported a strong Q1 beat with record first-quarter revenues, net yields, operating income, EBITDA and customer deposits; bookings are ~85% of 2026 on the books and cumulative future-year bookings hit a first-quarter record.
- Launched the long-term “PROPEL” plan targeting ROIC above 16% by 2029, >50% EPS growth vs. 2025, and returning >40% of operating cash flow (~$14B) to shareholders, including an initial $2.5B buyback authorization.
- Fuel-price volatility is a material headwind—2026 guidance includes a $0.38 per-share drag from higher fuel, and a 10% change in fuel costs affects results by ~$160M (~$0.11/sh), with guidance based on a specific Brent curve assumption.
- Management expects continued margin expansion driven by yield improvement (earlier guest engagement, higher onboard spend, pricing), disciplined capacity (limited new ships) and cost/consumption reductions (noting multi‑year fuel-consumption savings).
Carnival Stock Down 4.5%
Carnival stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.32. Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.85.
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Key Headlines Impacting Carnival
Here are the key news stories impacting Carnival this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat on both EPS and revenue; strong demand and record bookings support medium‑term revenue growth. Carnival reported non‑GAAP EPS of ~$0.20 and revenue of ~$6.17B, topping consensus and citing stronger onboard spend and bookings. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Management authorized a $2.5B share buyback and highlighted improving cash flow/return to profitability — actions that are shareholder friendly and underpin upside if fuel pressure eases. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Mizuho raised its price target and maintained an outperform stance, and multiple firms continue to issue buy/overweight ratings — providing potential price support. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro market moves are amplifying stock volatility today (broad indices down, oil rally lifting energy). That can exacerbate sector moves even when company fundamentals are mixed. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed financial metrics: top‑line growth and improved cash generation contrast with declines in operating/net income versus year‑ago levels — investors will watch margin trends and guidance cadence. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Company cut full‑year profit guidance, explicitly citing surging fuel costs driven by Middle East geopolitical tensions (management flagged a sizable fuel bill increase). That guidance reduction is the primary driver of the share decline. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Fuel expense hit: coverage cites fuel costs rising to roughly $2.15B and warns higher fuel will weigh on FY26 results — a direct margin headwind for a fuel‑intensive operator. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: shares fell despite the beat because investors focused on the guidance cut and macro‑driven oil spike — illustrating sensitivity to commodity and geopolitical risk. Read More.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Carnival from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Carnival from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Carnival from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Carnival from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.41.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CCL
Carnival Company Profile
Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company’s core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.
Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.
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