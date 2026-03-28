Capricorn Energy’s (CNE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital Group

Shore Capital Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 target price on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Capricorn Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 369.33.

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Capricorn Energy Stock Up 3.4%

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Shares of LON:CNE opened at GBX 274 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 256.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 219.91. The firm has a market cap of £187.93 million, a P/E ratio of 91.33, a PEG ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 2.44. Capricorn Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 181.80 and a 52-week high of GBX 293.36.

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Capricorn is a cash flow-focused energy producer, with an attractive portfolio of onshore exploration, development and production assets in the Egyptian Western Desert.

Capricorn is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland.

For further information please see: www.capricornenergy.com

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