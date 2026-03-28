Capricorn Energy’s (CNE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital Group

Shore Capital Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports.
Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 target price on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Capricorn Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 369.33.
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Capricorn Energy Stock Up 3.4%
Capricorn Energy Company Profile
Capricorn is a cash flow-focused energy producer, with an attractive portfolio of onshore exploration, development and production assets in the Egyptian Western Desert.
Capricorn is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland.
For further information please see: www.capricornenergy.com
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