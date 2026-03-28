Capital Group Municipal Income ETF $CGMU Stake Increased by MB Levis & Associates LLC

MB Levis & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,412 shares during the period. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of MB Levis & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. MB Levis & Associates LLC owned about 0.20% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF worth $9,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGMU. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 60,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Seamount Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

CGMU stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.46. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $27.93.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0827 per share. This is an increase from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.