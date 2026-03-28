Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV) Short Interest Down 64.7% in March

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 54,818 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the February 26th total of 155,247 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,529 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA:CGCV traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.41. The company had a trading volume of 324,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,810. Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.72.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 15,171.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,857,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792,975 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,942,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,222,000 after buying an additional 1,380,934 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,581,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,611,000 after buying an additional 1,014,040 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 502.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,079,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,904,000 after buying an additional 899,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,279,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,749,000 after buying an additional 828,056 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (CGCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns through investments in North American companies. CGCV was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

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