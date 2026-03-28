C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Cut to $219.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $225.00 to $219.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $177.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.83.

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C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $161.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.72. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $203.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $1,720,261.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,151,117.72. This trade represents a 13.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Rajan acquired 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.11 per share, with a total value of $101,101.55. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 133,656 shares in the company, valued at $22,335,254.16. The trade was a 0.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,422 shares of company stock valued at $400,801 and sold 21,416 shares valued at $4,157,630. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bayban acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world’s largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company’s primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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