BTGO (NYSE:BTGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BTGO (NYSE:BTGO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion.

Here are the key takeaways from BTGO’s conference call:

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BitGo reported 424% full‑year revenue growth to $16.2 billion , driven primarily by digital asset sales, higher subscriptions and services, and the launch of Stablecoin‑as‑a‑Service.

BitGo reported , driven primarily by digital asset sales, higher subscriptions and services, and the launch of Stablecoin‑as‑a‑Service. Client and usage metrics expanded meaningfully: clients grew 104% to 5,322, users rose to 1.2 million, and price‑normalized assets on platform increased ~16% year‑over‑year (BTC units +8%).

Client and usage metrics expanded meaningfully: clients grew 104% to 5,322, users rose to 1.2 million, and price‑normalized assets on platform increased ~16% year‑over‑year (BTC units +8%). The new Stablecoin‑as‑a‑Service scaled quickly (assets under management exceeded $5 billion) and secured partners such as SoFi, creating a durable, recurring revenue stream.

The new scaled quickly (assets under management exceeded $5 billion) and secured partners such as SoFi, creating a durable, recurring revenue stream. Profitability is under pressure: BitGo posted a Q4 net loss of $50 million and a full‑year net loss of $14.8 million, largely from unrealized losses on its digital‑asset treasury and sharply lower staking revenue (assets staked down ~51% YoY).

Profitability is under pressure: BitGo posted a Q4 net loss of $50 million and a full‑year net loss of $14.8 million, largely from and sharply lower staking revenue (assets staked down ~51% YoY). Regulatory and product catalysts may boost growth — BitGo secured an OCC national bank charter, is expanding international licenses, and launched derivatives (≈$3 billion notional traded so far), which management expects to meaningfully expand trading revenue and margins.

BTGO Price Performance

BTGO stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86. BTGO has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

Key Headlines Impacting BTGO

Positive Sentiment: BitGo announced a partnership with zkSync to build a tokenized deposit platform for banks — a product initiative that could expand addressable market and revenue diversification if adoption and regulatory testing proceed as planned. BitGo (BTGO) Partners with ZKsync to Launch Tokenized Deposit Platform for Banks

BitGo announced a partnership with zkSync to build a tokenized deposit platform for banks — a product initiative that could expand addressable market and revenue diversification if adoption and regulatory testing proceed as planned. Positive Sentiment: BitGo reported a strong Q4 with revenue jumping substantially (reported as a >400% increase in some coverage) and beat expectations; the company also highlighted its new status as a federally chartered digital asset infrastructure firm — facts that support longer‑term growth thesis. BitGo Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

BitGo reported a strong Q4 with revenue jumping substantially (reported as a >400% increase in some coverage) and beat expectations; the company also highlighted its new status as a federally chartered digital asset infrastructure firm — facts that support longer‑term growth thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Several sell‑side firms continue to carry buy/overweight ratings with mid‑teens price targets (Canaccord, Rosenblatt, Wedbush, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed/maintained bullish views), indicating some analysts still see multi‑quarter upside despite near‑term volatility. BitGo Holdings Analysts Cut Their Forecasts After Q4 Results

Several sell‑side firms continue to carry buy/overweight ratings with mid‑teens price targets (Canaccord, Rosenblatt, Wedbush, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed/maintained bullish views), indicating some analysts still see multi‑quarter upside despite near‑term volatility. Negative Sentiment: Multiple analysts lowered forecasts and trimmed price targets after the Q4 release; notably Goldman Sachs cut its target and moved to a neutral rating — those downgrades and lowered targets helped trigger selling pressure despite the beat. BitGo Holdings Analysts Cut Their Forecasts After Q4 Results

Insiders Place Their Bets

Here are the key news stories impacting BTGO this week:

In other news, insider Jeff Peter Horowitz sold 116,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $1,941,957.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 311,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,115.32. This trade represents a 27.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edward Reginelli sold 45,000 shares of BTGO stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 539,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,022,860. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 436,007 shares of company stock worth $7,298,757.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BTGO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BTGO from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on BTGO from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on BTGO in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BTGO in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on BTGO in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on BTGO

About BTGO

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BitGo Holdings Inc is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins and settlement services from regulated cold storage. BitGo Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

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