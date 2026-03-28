BTG (LON:BTG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BTG plc (LON:BTG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 and traded as high as GBX 118.50. BTG shares last traded at GBX 117.85, with a volume of 410,651 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BTG. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 target price on shares of BTG in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Shore Capital Group reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of BTG in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 160.

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BTG Price Performance

BTG Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of £190.27 million and a PE ratio of 19.75.

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BTG is a leading financial and real estate advisory group. We use our expertise to enhance, protect, and realise the value of our clients’ businesses, assets, and investments. Turning complexity into clarity, we support clients in funding and delivering their projects and navigating periods of challenge and change.

We operate across eight seamless service lines, each combining to support our clients throughout every stage of their business’s lifecycle.

• Restructuring – Restructuring and recovery services supporting businesses through challenges, opportunities, realising value, and regaining control

• Financial Advisory – Expert advice for success: developing strategy, evolving leadership, optimising profitability, and maximising capital

• Deal Advisory – End-to-end deal expertise de-risking and improving deals for strategic growth or exit through M&As

• Funding and Insurance – Tailored finance and insurance solutions driving sustainable success and protecting your business

• Agency and Auctions – Expert agency and auction services quickly unlocking property, business, and asset value

• Projects and Developments – Planning and delivering bespoke building solutions that help you achieve your property goals

• Property Management and Insurance – Insuring and ensuring property portfolio performance through expert management services

• Valuations and Asset Advisory – RICS-certified valuations and asset advisory delivering confidence in value across lease and asset strategy

With over 1,400 experts working across 50+ UK locations as well as 5 offshore offices, we connect our clients to a national network of expertise.

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