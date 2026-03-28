Brookfield Corporation $BN Shares Acquired by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 437,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,082,000 after purchasing an additional 148,893 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Brookfield by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 232,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after buying an additional 122,040 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its position in Brookfield by 9.0% in the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 288,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after buying an additional 23,923 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield by 49.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 667,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,817,000 after buying an additional 221,078 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Brookfield by 15.3% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,629,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,351,000 after buying an additional 348,824 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BN shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $52.00 to $48.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Brookfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

Brookfield Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of BN opened at $38.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.51 billion, a PE ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 1.58. Brookfield Corporation has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.25.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield’s services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.