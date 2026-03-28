Brokerages Set Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN) PT at $116.90

Shares of Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KRMN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Karman from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Karman in a research note on Friday. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Karman from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Karman from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Karman in a report on Thursday.

Get Karman alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRMN

Karman Stock Down 2.2%

KRMN opened at $84.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 647.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Karman has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $118.38.

Karman (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $134.49 million for the quarter. Karman had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 3.68%.The company’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karman

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Karman by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,342,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621,556 shares during the last quarter. Lexington Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Karman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,861,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Karman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,803,000. Schusterman Interests LLC bought a new stake in Karman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,024,000. Finally, Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania purchased a new stake in Karman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,869,000.

Karman News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Karman this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong results and outlook — Karman reported Q4 revenue of $134.5M (up ~47.5% YoY), adjusted EPS inline at $0.11, a robust $800M backlog and guided to roughly 53% revenue growth for 2026 while expanding capacity and M&A plans. Article Title

Strong results and outlook — Karman reported Q4 revenue of $134.5M (up ~47.5% YoY), adjusted EPS inline at $0.11, a robust $800M backlog and guided to roughly 53% revenue growth for 2026 while expanding capacity and M&A plans. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness — several firms reiterated or raised buy ratings and targets after results (Citigroup raised to $127, Needham reaffirmed at $125), signaling meaningful upside in some models. Benzinga

Analyst bullishness — several firms reiterated or raised buy ratings and targets after results (Citigroup raised to $127, Needham reaffirmed at $125), signaling meaningful upside in some models. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings in line with expectations — EPS matched consensus ($0.11) and management hosted a detailed call/slide deck providing revenue breakdowns by segment and margin commentary. Earnings Transcript

Earnings in line with expectations — EPS matched consensus ($0.11) and management hosted a detailed call/slide deck providing revenue breakdowns by segment and margin commentary. Neutral Sentiment: Industry backdrop supportive — management calls current demand “generational” across missiles, hypersonics, space and related areas, which underpins medium-term revenue visibility but not long-term certainty. MarketBeat

Industry backdrop supportive — management calls current demand “generational” across missiles, hypersonics, space and related areas, which underpins medium-term revenue visibility but not long-term certainty. Negative Sentiment: Large post-earnings selloff — shares plunged after the report despite strong fundamentals, suggesting profit‑taking and concern about near‑term margin pressure from recent acquisitions. MarketBeat

Large post-earnings selloff — shares plunged after the report despite strong fundamentals, suggesting profit‑taking and concern about near‑term margin pressure from recent acquisitions. Negative Sentiment: Bear case from some analysts — BWS Financial reaffirmed a sell rating with a $37 target (large downside vs. current levels), highlighting valuation risk if growth slows. Benzinga

Bear case from some analysts — BWS Financial reaffirmed a sell rating with a $37 target (large downside vs. current levels), highlighting valuation risk if growth slows. Negative Sentiment: High valuation — the stock trades at very rich multiples, implying several years of sustained high growth; that leaves KRMN sensitive to any slowdown or margin compression. MarketBeat

Karman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives. We estimate that no single program accounted for more than 10% of sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 or the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, with revenue from over 100 active programs supporting current production and next-generation space, missile, hypersonic, and defense applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Karman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.