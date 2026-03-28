Brokerages Set Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Target Price at $13.14

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.1429.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. DA Davidson set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, February 12th.

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Fastly Trading Down 4.1%

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other news, CTO Artur Bergman sold 265,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $6,039,350.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,604,901 shares in the company, valued at $36,575,693.79. This represents a 14.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Lacey Compton III sold 36,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $759,198.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,212,778 shares in the company, valued at $25,092,376.82. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,578,702 shares of company stock worth $29,758,555. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Align Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform designed to accelerate, secure and enable modern digital experiences. The company offers a suite of services including a content delivery network (CDN), edge compute, load balancing, web application firewall (WAF) and DDoS protection. Fastly’s real-time architecture allows customers to seamlessly deploy software logic at the network edge, reducing latency by bringing applications and content closer to end users.

Founded in 2011 by Artur Bergman, Fastly has evolved from a pure-play CDN provider into a comprehensive edge cloud platform.

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