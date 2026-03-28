Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Holdings Decreased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,362 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.4% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,276,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,071,601,000 after acquiring an additional 873,963 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,579,549,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,149,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,915,861,000 after acquiring an additional 700,021 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,450,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,035,749,000 after purchasing an additional 748,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,598,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,434,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total transaction of $12,580,096.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 74,626 shares in the company, valued at $24,000,467.86. The trade was a 34.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $12,491,265.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 96,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,875.20. This trade represents a 28.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 403,049 shares of company stock valued at $133,459,315 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $300.68 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $414.61. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.Broadcom’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.30.

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About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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