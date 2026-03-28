Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.55, but opened at $5.70. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $5.8270, with a volume of 1,485,466 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BORR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Borr Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Borr Drilling from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Borr Drilling in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

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Borr Drilling Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.03. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $259.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.65 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Borr Drilling by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 140,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Borr Drilling

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Borr Drilling is an international offshore drilling contractor providing premium jack-up drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Established in 2016 and incorporated in Bermuda with headquarters in Hamilton, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BORR. Borr Drilling focuses exclusively on the ownership and operation of mobile offshore jack-up rigs, catering to exploration and production drilling projects in both mature and emerging hydrocarbon regions.

The company’s core business activities encompass the long-term contracting of high-specification jack-up rigs suitable for shallow-to-intermediate water depths.

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