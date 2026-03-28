Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) Short Interest Up 113.7% in March

Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 110,394 shares, a growth of 113.7% from the February 26th total of 51,653 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,381 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Blackrock Income Trust Stock Down 0.7%

Blackrock Income Trust stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.46. 176,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,728. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average of $11.11. Blackrock Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $12.11.

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Blackrock Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0882 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Income Trust

Blackrock Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKT. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Income Trust by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Blackrock Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

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BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE: BKT) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock, Inc The fund seeks to provide current income through investments in a broad array of fixed-income securities. Its holdings typically include high-yield corporate bonds, investment-grade corporate debt, government and agency obligations and securitized products such as mortgage- and asset-backed securities.

The trust employs active portfolio management, aiming to capitalize on credit opportunities across global and domestic markets.

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