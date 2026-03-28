Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) Short Interest Up 113.7% in March

Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 110,394 shares, a growth of 113.7% from the February 26th total of 51,653 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,381 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Blackrock Income Trust Stock Down 0.7%
Blackrock Income Trust stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.46. 176,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,728. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average of $11.11. Blackrock Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $12.11.
Blackrock Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0882 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Income Trust
Blackrock Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE: BKT) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock, Inc The fund seeks to provide current income through investments in a broad array of fixed-income securities. Its holdings typically include high-yield corporate bonds, investment-grade corporate debt, government and agency obligations and securitized products such as mortgage- and asset-backed securities.
The trust employs active portfolio management, aiming to capitalize on credit opportunities across global and domestic markets.
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