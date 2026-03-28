BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Receives $107.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.6250.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, December 29th.

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Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.9%

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $99.62 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $86.68 and a fifty-two week high of $121.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.36.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ’s features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ’s Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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