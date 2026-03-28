Bexil (OTCMKTS:BXLC) Issues Earnings Results

Bexil (OTCMKTS:BXLC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter.
Bexil Stock Performance
BXLC stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.00. Bexil has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $650,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.29.
Bexil Company Profile
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