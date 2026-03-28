Bexil (OTCMKTS:BXLC) Issues Earnings Results

Bexil (OTCMKTS:BXLC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter.

Bexil Stock Performance

BXLC stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.00. Bexil has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $650,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.29.

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Bexil Company Profile

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Bexil Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment management and securities trading activities in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Rochester, New York.

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