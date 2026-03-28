Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX) Short Interest Update

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 61,900 shares, a growth of 113.7% from the February 26th total of 28,972 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,258 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWMX. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BWMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Freedom Capital upgraded Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Stock Performance

Shares of BWMX opened at $16.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $630.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.26. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $19.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 87.14%. The firm had revenue of $212.26 million during the quarter.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.3103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

About Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C

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Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C.V. is a Mexico City–based home solutions company that designs, sources and distributes a broad portfolio of organizational and household products. Through a direct-to-consumer model, Betterware offers storage and organization items, kitchenware, cleaning tools, personal care accessories and pet care products. The company leverages both digital channels and a catalog-driven distribution network to reach end customers, pairing an e-commerce platform with an independent sales advisor network.

Founded in 1995, Betterware has built a multi-channel sales infrastructure that relies on regional distribution centers and a large community of independent representatives.

Further Reading

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