BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on April 30th

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This is a 6.5% increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

BankUnited has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. BankUnited has a payout ratio of 35.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BankUnited to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

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BankUnited Price Performance

BKU stock opened at $44.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.42. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $52.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $260.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.76 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.14%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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BankUnited, Inc is a bank holding company based in Miami Lakes, Florida, operating through its subsidiary BankUnited, National Association. The company provides a broad range of commercial banking products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial lending and treasury management. It serves middle-market and small-business clients, offering tailored financing solutions across a variety of industry sectors.

The bank’s lending portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans and construction financing, as well as residential mortgage lending.

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