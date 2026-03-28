BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on April 30th

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2026

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKUGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This is a 6.5% increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

BankUnited has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. BankUnited has a payout ratio of 35.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BankUnited to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

BankUnited Price Performance

BKU stock opened at $44.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.42. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $52.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKUGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $260.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.76 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.14%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc is a bank holding company based in Miami Lakes, Florida, operating through its subsidiary BankUnited, National Association. The company provides a broad range of commercial banking products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial lending and treasury management. It serves middle-market and small-business clients, offering tailored financing solutions across a variety of industry sectors.

The bank’s lending portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans and construction financing, as well as residential mortgage lending.

See Also

Dividend History for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

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