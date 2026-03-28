Babcock (NYSE:BW) Shares Down 7.5% – What’s Next?

Babcock (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.44 and last traded at $14.4560. Approximately 881,723 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,187,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on BW shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Babcock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Babcock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Babcock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Babcock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Babcock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Babcock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

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Babcock Stock Up 2.8%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Babcock (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.10 million.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.14 per share, with a total value of $105,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,656,512 shares in the company, valued at $25,079,591.68. The trade was a 0.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brc Group Holdings, Inc. sold 1,155,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $10,398,438.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Babcock

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Babcock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,086,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Babcock by 497.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,366,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,656 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Babcock by 54.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,423,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,692 shares in the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Babcock in the third quarter worth $4,033,000. Finally, Situational Awareness LP bought a new position in shares of Babcock in the fourth quarter worth $8,584,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock

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Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc (NYSE: BW) is a specialized provider of energy and environmental technologies and services serving power generation and heavy industrial markets. The company designs, manufactures and maintains critical components and systems that support the safe and efficient operation of both fossil-fuel and renewable power facilities. Its core offerings include industrial and utility boilers, environmental control systems for emissions reduction, and aftermarket support services ranging from inspection and maintenance to spare parts management.

In addition to its boiler and emissions control portfolio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises delivers lifecycle solutions aimed at enhancing plant performance and compliance.

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