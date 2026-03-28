ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives $97.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.1667.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised ArcBest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ArcBest from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on ArcBest from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ArcBest from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ArcBest

ArcBest Price Performance

ARCB stock opened at $92.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.10. ArcBest has a one year low of $55.19 and a one year high of $112.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $972.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.74 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Institutional Trading of ArcBest

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in ArcBest in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 507.6% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCB) is a transportation and logistics company that offers comprehensive freight and supply chain solutions across North America. Founded in 1923 as Arkansas Best Freight System, the company has evolved into a diversified service provider with both asset-based and asset-light operations. Its core businesses include less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping through ABF Freight, expedited full-truckload services via Panther Premium Logistics, and a range of logistics and supply chain management services under its ArcBest Integrated Logistics division.

The company’s asset-based operations also encompass FleetNet America, a provider of emergency roadside assistance and maintenance services for heavy-duty vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.