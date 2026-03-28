Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 109.10 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Arbuthnot Banking Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 7.55%.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Performance

Arbuthnot Banking Group stock opened at GBX 884 on Friday. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 820.65 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,130. The firm has a market capitalization of £144.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 876.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 900.

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Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile

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Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments. The company offers private and commercial banking services, including current and deposit accounts, loans, overdrafts, guarantees, and foreign exchange; financial planning; investment and asset management; asset finance funding; property finance; asset based lending, deposits, and specialist finance; and other finance.

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