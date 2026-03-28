Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 109.10 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Arbuthnot Banking Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 7.55%.
Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Performance
Arbuthnot Banking Group stock opened at GBX 884 on Friday. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 820.65 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,130. The firm has a market capitalization of £144.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 876.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 900.
Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile
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