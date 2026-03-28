APA (NASDAQ:APA) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

APA has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on APA from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of APA from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial upped their target price on shares of APA from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.81.

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APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APA opened at $44.39 on Friday. APA has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.48.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. APA had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 15.55%.The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

Insider Activity at APA

In other news, Director Matthew Regis Bob sold 23,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $833,290.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,349.82. The trade was a 77.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in APA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 106,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 185,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 52,376 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in APA by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 102,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 12,211 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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APA Company Profile

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APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company operates through three core regions: the United States, Egypt and the North Sea. Through its integrated approach, APA combines geological and geophysical expertise with technical innovation to identify and develop hydrocarbons in both onshore and offshore settings.

In the United States, APA’s largest position is in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds substantial acreage dedicated to oil-focused drilling and production.

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