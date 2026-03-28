Analysts Set SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Price Target at $15.50

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SLR Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Compass Point raised SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SLR Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $16.00 price target on SLR Investment and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th.

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SLR Investment Trading Down 1.8%

SLRC stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average is $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $758.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $54.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.97 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 42.34% and a return on equity of 8.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.8%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.47%.

Insider Activity at SLR Investment

In other SLR Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 10,452 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $145,282.80. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 4,025,153 shares in the company, valued at $55,949,626.70. This trade represents a 0.26% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLR Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in SLR Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,411,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in SLR Investment by 1,413.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 354,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 331,260 shares in the last quarter. Closed End Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $4,033,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,650,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 534,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 145,323 shares in the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLR Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: SLRC) is a closed‐end, externally managed business development company that provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to middle‐market companies. The firm seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured loans, second lien financings, mezzanine debt and equity co‐investments. Its flexible capital approach allows it to structure financing across the capital structure to address a range of sponsor‐backed transactions.

SLR Investment Corp.

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