Analysts Set Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) PT at $25.89

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.8889.

BEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd.

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Franklin Resources Stock Down 3.5%

BEN opened at $22.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $28.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.97%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 56,151 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,512 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc, doing business as Franklin Templeton, is a global investment management organization that offers a wide range of asset management solutions to institutional and individual investors. The firm’s core focus is on delivering active portfolio management across equities, fixed income, multi-asset strategies and alternative investments. Franklin Templeton’s product lineup includes mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, separately managed accounts and sub-advisory services designed to meet varying risk-return objectives and income needs.

Founded in 1947 by Rupert H.

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