Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Stake Reduced by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,653 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for about 2.5% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $31,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in Analog Devices by 92.9% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $373.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Analog Devices from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $387.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $150,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,556.60. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total transaction of $991,562.50. Following the sale, the director owned 123,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,288,403.30. This represents a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 41,449 shares of company stock worth $12,336,069 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ ADI opened at $307.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $323.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.76. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $363.20. The stock has a market cap of $150.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.20, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.44%.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.