Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.57, but opened at $27.14. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF shares last traded at $27.73, with a volume of 1,339,098 shares changing hands.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.79.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading LLC bought a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,932,000. Electrum Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,126,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 427.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,147,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,740,000 after acquiring an additional 929,543 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 425.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 836,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,317,000 after purchasing an additional 677,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,599,000.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

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