Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,560,956 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the February 26th total of 2,398,570 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,997,873 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILJ. Abbington Investment Group acquired a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $649,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $537,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,355,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $337,000.

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Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $41.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.01.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

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