Amerant Bancorp (NYSE:AMTB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp (NYSE:AMTB – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Price Performance

AMTB opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Amerant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $23.55.

Amerant Bancorp (NYSE:AMTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $230.71 million during the quarter.

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amerant Bancorp

In other news, Director Odilon Almeida purchased 4,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $101,087.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $111,582.84. This trade represents a 963.20% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amerant Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Partners GP II L.P. purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,621,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 756.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after buying an additional 386,710 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $4,153,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,424,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,311,000 after acquiring an additional 206,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $3,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amerant Bancorp is the bank holding company and parent of Amerant Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. Amerant Bank delivers a comprehensive range of deposit and lending products to both retail and commercial clients, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer mortgages, and business lines of credit. In addition, the company offers specialized services such as treasury management, international trade finance, foreign exchange, and asset-based lending to support the complex needs of corporate and high-net-worth customers.

Tracing its roots to the early 1980s, Amerant has grown through a combination of strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.