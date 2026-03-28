ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Short Interest Down 45.5% in March

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,165 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the February 26th total of 3,974 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,551 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS Active REIT ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter.

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ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ REIT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.91. 2,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,100. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average is $27.05. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $45.21 million, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.99.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

ALPS Active REIT ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1817 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%.

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The ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to publicly traded equity securities of US REITs. REIT was launched on Feb 25, 2021 and is issued by SS&C.

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