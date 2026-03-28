Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 million. Alpha Cognition had a negative return on equity of 68.21% and a negative net margin of 202.23%.

Here are the key takeaways from Alpha Cognition’s conference call:

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Strong early commercial traction — Q4 dispensed 4,941 bottles (1,859 in December), Q4 net product revenue of $2.5M and YTD product sales of $6.8M , with prescribers up 50% vs Q3 and high repeat ordering (82% of ordering homes).

bottles (1,859 in December), Q4 net product revenue of and YTD product sales of , with prescribers up 50% vs Q3 and high repeat ordering (82% of ordering homes). Payer progress — executed a second national PBM contract (now contracted with 2 of the top 4 PBMs ); company expects downstream plan-level pull-through beginning in Q2 with broader implementation in Q3, though payer access remains a material friction point.

); company expects downstream plan-level pull-through beginning in Q2 with broader implementation in Q3, though payer access remains a material friction point. Clinical and safety momentum — management reports minimal spontaneous GI adverse events, launched three real‑world studies (BEACON, CONVERGE, RESOLVE) with toplines in Q3–Q4 2026, and plans a sublingual PK study in Q2 targeting clinic entry in early 2027.

Financial posture reflects heavier investment — FY2025 operating loss widened; 2026 operating expenses expected at $54–58M ; the company holds approximately $66M in cash (post raise) providing runway into 2027 while targeting operational profitability in 2027 .

; the company holds approximately in cash (post raise) providing runway into 2027 while targeting . Commercial scaling initiatives — sales force expansion is largely filled, nearly 3,856 unique homes reached to date, and 48 KOLs trained for national peer‑to‑peer education intended to accelerate adoption in long‑term care.

Alpha Cognition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACOG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 111,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,255. The company has a market capitalization of $110.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28. Alpha Cognition has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $11.54.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Cognition

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Cognition in the second quarter worth $112,000. Massar Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alpha Cognition in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Alpha Cognition in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Cognition in the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Alpha Cognition during the 2nd quarter worth $600,000.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Alpha Cognition in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha Cognition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACOG

About Alpha Cognition

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Alpha Cognition, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops treatments for underserved neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s Dementia and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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