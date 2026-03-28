Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) Short Interest Update

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,529 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the February 26th total of 34,253 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,426 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCRT opened at $2.98 on Friday. Alaunos Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaunos Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.54% of Alaunos Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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About Alaunos Therapeutics

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Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T-cell therapies (TCR-T) to treat multiple solid tumor types. It develops Library TCR-T Cell Theraphy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for 12 TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers. The company is also developing hunTR, a human neoantigen TCR discovery engine; and Sleeping Beauty Gene Transfer Platform, a non-viral genetic engineering technology.

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