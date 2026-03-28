Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) CFO Sells $52,608.28 in Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Elbaz sold 12,769 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $52,608.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 140,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,013.60. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Michael Elbaz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 20th, Michael Elbaz sold 4,587 shares of Airgain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $18,348.00.
Airgain Stock Performance
AIRG stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.13 million, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.93. Airgain, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AIRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Airgain to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Airgain in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airgain
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc (NASDAQ: AIRG) is a provider of intelligent wireless connectivity solutions designed to enhance data transmission, network performance and antenna efficiency for a range of devices. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company develops both embedded and external antenna systems, as well as associated connectivity software, to support wireless applications across cellular, Wi-Fi, machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) markets.
The company’s product portfolio includes modular smart antennas, parallel path phase-diversity antennas and advanced array antenna solutions that are optimized for environments such as smart homes, industrial automation, transportation and enterprise networking.
Further Reading
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