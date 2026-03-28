Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) CFO Sells $52,608.28 in Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Elbaz sold 12,769 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $52,608.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 140,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,013.60. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Elbaz also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, January 20th, Michael Elbaz sold 4,587 shares of Airgain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $18,348.00.

Airgain Stock Performance

AIRG stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.13 million, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.93. Airgain, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P bought a new position in shares of Airgain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Airgain by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 43,214 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Airgain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in Airgain in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Airgain to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Airgain in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airgain

About Airgain

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Airgain, Inc (NASDAQ: AIRG) is a provider of intelligent wireless connectivity solutions designed to enhance data transmission, network performance and antenna efficiency for a range of devices. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company develops both embedded and external antenna systems, as well as associated connectivity software, to support wireless applications across cellular, Wi-Fi, machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

The company’s product portfolio includes modular smart antennas, parallel path phase-diversity antennas and advanced array antenna solutions that are optimized for environments such as smart homes, industrial automation, transportation and enterprise networking.

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