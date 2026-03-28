Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) Short Interest Up 53.0% in March

Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,685,388 shares, an increase of 53.0% from the February 26th total of 1,101,578 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,013,343 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Aercap Stock Down 0.5%

AER stock opened at $133.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. Aercap has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $154.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

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Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 44.04%.The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aercap will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aercap Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Aercap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. Aercap’s payout ratio is currently 7.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AER. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aercap in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aercap during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Aercap during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Aercap during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Aercap by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Aercap from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Aercap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Aercap in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on shares of Aercap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aercap from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

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About Aercap

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AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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