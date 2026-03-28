Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Nepsis Inc.

Nepsis Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 36,398 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 5.1% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $16,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $201.99 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $267.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.33 billion, a PE ratio of 76.22, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total transaction of $1,536,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 129,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,550,742.26. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 239,392 shares of company stock valued at $50,016,383 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $358.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.53.

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Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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