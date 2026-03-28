Academy Veteran Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:VETZ) Short Interest Update

Academy Veteran Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:VETZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,660 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the February 26th total of 3,668 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,399 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Academy Veteran Impact ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Academy Veteran Impact ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,190. Academy Veteran Impact ETF has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.07.

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Academy Veteran Impact ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.0786 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%.

Academy Veteran Impact ETF Company Profile

The Academy Veteran Impact ETF (VETZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund uses an active, bottom-up approach to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade, mortgage-backed securities issued to US service members, military veterans, their survivors, or veteran-owned businesses. VETZ was launched on Aug 1, 2023 and is issued by Academy.

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