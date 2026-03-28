AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,040 and last traded at GBX 1,040.05, with a volume of 34418 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,105.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ABDP. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of AB Dynamics from GBX 1,620 to GBX 1,370 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Shore Capital Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,116.

Get AB Dynamics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABDP

AB Dynamics Trading Down 3.6%

AB Dynamics Company Profile

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,233.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,294.97. The company has a market capitalization of £229.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

(Get Free Report)

AB Dynamics plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics. The company offers advanced vehicle testing solutions from physical proving ground automation to large scale virtual testing in simulation; rFpro, a simulation environment for the automotive and motorsport industries; and full-scale track testing services, including ADAS and vehicle dynamics tests, along with applied research, human factors, and simulation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.