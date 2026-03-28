A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions (NASDAQ:AZ) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions (NASDAQ:AZ – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AZ. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

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A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZ opened at $6.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63. A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $275.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.43.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 7th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 11,342 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in the second quarter worth $1,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions

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A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of retail smart cart solutions for grocery stores and supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Metal Parts, Advanced Engineering, and Smart Carts. It offers Cust2Mate system, which incorporates a smart cart that automatically calculates the value of the customers purchases in their smart cart without having to unload and reload their purchases at a customer checkout point.

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