992 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Purchased by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 992 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flywheel Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,268,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $425.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $518.00 to $646.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.91.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $549.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $583.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.88, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $530.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.52.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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