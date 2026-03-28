98,494 Shares in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 98,494 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,822,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 426.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 70.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.43.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE:AWI opened at $162.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.37 and a 1-year high of $206.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.49.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.80% and a net margin of 19.05%.The business had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.339 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.21%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong’s product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

Further Reading

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