5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.22, but opened at $26.06. 5N Plus shares last traded at $24.87, with a volume of 5,254 shares changing hands.

5N Plus Trading Down 0.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 1.91.

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5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $101.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.76 million. 5N Plus had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.83%.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc is a Canadian specialty chemicals and materials company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high‐purity metals and compounds for advanced technology markets. The company’s product portfolio spans a range of elemental metals—including bismuth, antimony, tellurium, selenium, indium and germanium—along with organometallic precursors, catalysts and radioisotopes. These materials are engineered to meet stringent purity standards (commonly known as “five‐nines” or 99.999% purity) for critical applications in electronics, photovoltaics, catalysts and life sciences.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Boucherville, Quebec, 5N Plus has grown from its roots in high‐purity research to a global manufacturing and distribution platform.

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