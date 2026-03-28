3,809 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN Purchased by Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC

Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,343,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,484,000 after purchasing an additional 422,172 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 99.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 508,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,186,000 after purchasing an additional 253,326 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7,566.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,333,000 after purchasing an additional 113,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,148,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,892,000 after purchasing an additional 104,838 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.5%

IWN opened at $186.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $129.38 and a 52 week high of $203.01.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.