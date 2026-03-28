32,500 Shares in Twilio Inc. $TWLO Bought by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,000. Twilio accounts for 3.4% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,862,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,551 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,009,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,013 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Twilio by 39.7% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,643,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,624,000 after acquiring an additional 750,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 752.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 755,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,569,000 after acquiring an additional 666,448 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $1,790,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,781 shares in the company, valued at $26,020,912.68. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $100,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 147,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,495,125. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,753 shares of company stock worth $6,050,080. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $119.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.51 and a 1 year high of $145.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 631.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Twilio has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.210-1.260 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $153.00 target price on Twilio in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered Twilio from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Mizuho set a $150.00 price target on Twilio in a report on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.22.

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Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio’s platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

Further Reading

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