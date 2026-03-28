17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Trading Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.31. Approximately 2,937 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 5,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

17 Education & Technology Group Trading Up 0.4%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.39.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On 17 Education & Technology Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 17 Education & Technology Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,949 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.60% of 17 Education & Technology Group worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group is a leading provider of K-12 after-school tutoring services in China, offering a comprehensive portfolio of online educational products designed to supplement classroom learning. The company delivers interactive live classes, adaptive homework exercises and personalized test‐preparation courses across core subjects such as mathematics, Chinese language, English, physics and chemistry. Its digital solutions aim to enhance student engagement, accelerate learning outcomes and provide real‐time performance feedback.

The firm’s flagship platforms include a live online classroom system that combines real‐time video streaming, multimedia teaching aids and AI-powered analytics to support one-to-many instruction.

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