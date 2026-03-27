Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CLB

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for Core Laboratories in a report released on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Core Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ Q3 2027 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

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Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Core Laboratories Stock Up 4.0%

CLB opened at $16.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $759.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.10. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 6.04%.The business had revenue of $138.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Core Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.150 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.97%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

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Core Laboratories N.V. is a global provider of proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services to the oil and gas industry. The company applies specialized expertise in core and fluid analysis, advanced petrophysical interpretation, and reservoir engineering to optimize hydrocarbon recovery. By integrating laboratory testing with field services and digital analytics, Core Laboratories delivers insights that help operators maximize production and extend the life of their assets.

The company’s portfolio spans two primary service lines: reservoir description and production enhancement.

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