Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WTFC. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $161.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.62.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.79. 31,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,932. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $89.10 and a 12 month high of $162.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $714.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.85 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 19.48%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,613.54. The trade was a 17.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Eric Lee sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.42, for a total value of $82,260.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,250.70. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,662 shares of company stock worth $1,705,730. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago‐area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid‐size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm’s core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.