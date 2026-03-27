WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.53 EPS

WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.53), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $23.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.07 million.

Here are the key takeaways from WhiteFiber’s conference call:

Get WhiteFiber alerts:

The company signed a 10-year, 40‑MW IT load agreement with Nscale that represents roughly $865 million of contracted revenue (including escalators and installation), with the full tranche now scheduled for a May 31 ready‑for‑service date after a customer‑driven change order and an investment‑grade hyperscaler offtaker that materially improves financing optionality.

of contracted revenue (including escalators and installation), with the full tranche now scheduled for a May 31 ready‑for‑service date after a customer‑driven change order and an investment‑grade hyperscaler offtaker that materially improves financing optionality. Balance sheet and financing position strengthened — year‑end cash of $114.4 million , no funded debt, an undrawn RBC facility, and a $230 million convertible note completed in January (4.5% coupon with a capped‑call structure); management expects to secure debt financing for NC‑1 in Q2 2026 and says they can fully fund NC‑1 to completion.

, no funded debt, an undrawn RBC facility, and a $230 million convertible note completed in January (4.5% coupon with a capped‑call structure); management expects to secure debt financing for NC‑1 in Q2 2026 and says they can fully fund NC‑1 to completion. The cloud business is being repositioned toward enterprise/managed GPU deployments, including monetizing ~1,000 H200 GPUs for ~$26 million, but management expects near‑term cloud revenue weakness with Q1 guidance of roughly $16 million–$17 million (April as the low point) before a mid‑Q2 ramp and stronger second half.

(April as the low point) before a mid‑Q2 ramp and stronger second half. The company’s retrofit‑first execution remains a differentiator — Montreal 3 was converted into a data center in ~6 months to support Cerebras, they’re exercising a CAD 24M purchase option to cut annual lease expense, and they continue to evaluate >1 GW of pipeline across small urban (5–20 MW) and large campus opportunities.

WhiteFiber Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of WhiteFiber stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $11.60. 206,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,587. WhiteFiber has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of WhiteFiber from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on shares of WhiteFiber from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of WhiteFiber in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of WhiteFiber in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WYFI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WhiteFiber

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in WhiteFiber during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,718,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WhiteFiber in the third quarter worth about $6,563,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WhiteFiber in the third quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteFiber during the third quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteFiber during the third quarter valued at approximately $763,000.

About WhiteFiber

(Get Free Report)

We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”). Our Tier-3 data centers provide hosting and colocation services. Our cloud services support generative AI workstreams, especially training and inference.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteFiber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteFiber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.