What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for AFG Q4 Earnings?

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2027 earnings per share estimates for American Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $4.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.11. The consensus estimate for American Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $10.50 per share.

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Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Financial Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised American Financial Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.25.

American Financial Group Stock Up 1.7%

American Financial Group stock opened at $129.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.69. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $114.73 and a 1-year high of $150.02.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 10.30%.American Financial Group’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total value of $222,343.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,160.10. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Financial Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,963,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,906,000 after purchasing an additional 337,573 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,567,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,956,000 after purchasing an additional 57,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,645,000 after purchasing an additional 29,731 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Financial Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,045,000 after purchasing an additional 138,483 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 33.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,026,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,623,000 after purchasing an additional 255,693 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: AFG) is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. Through its flagship subsidiary, Great American Insurance Company, the firm underwrites a broad range of specialty insurance products for commercial and industrial clients, including inland marine, excess and surplus lines, executive liability, and environmental liability coverage. In addition, American Financial Group offers supplemental accident and health insurance and assumes reinsurance risks from other insurers, helping to diversify its underwriting portfolio.

The company traces its roots to 1946, when it was founded by Carl Lindner, Sr.

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